Hunter Biden is facing FBI investigation over his business dealings in China

Hunter Biden has insisted his tax affairs are in order as federal probe is revealed.

Federal prosecutors in America have been investigating Hunter Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden’s son, to determine if he failed to report income from China-related business deals, according to people familiar with the matter and a statement from Hunter Biden.

The announcement is bound to result in a politically explosive probe that is likely to challenge the Justice Department in the incoming administration.

The investigation into Mr Biden’s son began in 2018, though little could be learned immediately about what, if any, wrongdoing it had found.

The investigation was confirmed by Hunter Biden in a statement saying he had just been advised of it.

According to a person familiar with the matter, FBI agents had been seeking to talk to Hunter Biden as part of the case on Tuesday – though an interview has not yet been scheduled or taken place – as well as serving subpoenas on Hunter Biden and his associates.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the US attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney, George Mesires, did not respond to requests for additional information about the case.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the Biden transition team wrote in a statement.

Though the investigation has been ongoing for some time, it is unclear how far along prosecutors consider themselves toward building a criminal case, or closing the matter.

Interviewing the subject of an investigation typically occurs when prosecutors have amassed a good deal of evidence – though prosecutors seeking to serve subpoenas as recently as this week suggests there is more investigative work to be done.

A person familiar with the case said the investigation continued during the election year, but agents took care not to take overt investigative steps as voting neared that would have made it more widely known. Those precautions, the person said, became unnecessary once the election was over.

If the investigation is continuing when Joe Biden takes office, it will mark a major test for him and his attorney general.

Democrats have criticised the Justice Department for losing its historic independence from the White House during the Trump administration, as Attorney General William Barr has intervened in cases to the benefit of Donald Trump’s friends, and Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff has said the president-elect will not tell the Justice Department who to investigate.

Mr Biden has not yet chosen a nominee to lead the Justice Department, and whoever he chooses will likely be pressed to make public assurances about how they will oversee an investigation of the president’s son.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business ventures have long dogged his father’s political life, as Republicans have alleged they presented conflicts of interest for his father.

Mr Trump and his GOP allies targeted Hunter Biden throughout the presidential campaign, specifically his work for a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president, as well as his China-related business affairs.

Mr Trump invited a former business associate of Hunter Biden to attend the final presidential debate, and in a staged event beforehand, the associate discussed a deal involving a Chinese company.

The associate, Tony Bobulinski, alleged that in May 2017 he met with Joe Biden and his son and Joe Biden’s brother Jim to discuss a joint venture with the Chinese energy firm CEFC.

That was after Joe Biden had left public office, and it was far from clear he would again run again in 2020. But Bobulinski appeared to be disputing Joe Biden’s assertion that he had never discussed foreign business dealings with his son.

