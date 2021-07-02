Hundreds likely to have died due to heatwave in US and Canada

Smoke from a wildfire in Canada as dry spell causes havoc. Photo: Reuters

Hundreds of deaths have likely been caused by the heatwave moving across Canada and the US north-west, authorities said.

The chief coroner of the Canadian province of British Columbia said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa Lapointe said about 165 people would normally die in the province over a five-day period, adding that many of the most recent deaths could be heat-related.

Health officials said more than 60 deaths in Oregon in the US have been tied to the heat and at least 20 in Washington state.

Authorities have ordered residents to evacuate a village in British Columbia that smashed the country’s record for the hottest temperature three days in a row this week.

Mayor Jan Polderman of Lytton issued the evacuation order on Wednesday, saying on Twitter a fire was threatening structures and the safety of residents of the community, which is 150km north-east of Vancouver.

“All residents are advised to leave the community and go to a safe location,” Mr Polderman said.

In an interview with CBC News, the mayor said the situation was dire for the community of 250 people.

“The whole town is on fire,” he said. “It took, like, a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to, all of a sudden, there being fire everywhere.”

Erica Berg, a provincial fire information officer, said the evacuation order was issued about an hour after the blaze began, but she did not know the size of it.

Highways north and south of the village were closed as firefighters also dealt with two other wildfires in the area.

Lytton’s temperature hovered around 39C on Wednesday. That was down from Tuesday, when the village recorded a new Canadian high of 49.6C, breaking the previous highs of 47.9C it reached on Monday and 46.1C on Sunday.

The heatwave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the north-west and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more extreme.

In Europe scorching temperatures hit Greece yesterday, prompting the Acropolis, its most visited monument, to temporarily close and sending people in Athens to the beaches to escape the peak of a heatwave that has baked the country for more than a week.

“I have got the sea, swimming, the umbrella, I am just fine,” said Vili, a 60-year-old on a beach near the Greek capital, where a high concentration of north African dust turned the sky grey.

Temperatures reached as high as 42C, according to the country’s weather service.

The Acropolis, Greece’s most famous ancient monument housing the fifth century BC Parthenon temple, attracts thousands of visitors every

day in peak periods but was closed from 1pm to 5pm local time.

“We visited the Acropolis today and it was very hot, but where we are living it’s raining all the time so we are happy with the heat,” said 21-year-old French tourist Auriane.

Civil protection authorities have advised against sunbathing and movement in congested places and have warned of a very high risk of wildfires.