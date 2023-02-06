| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Human skull found in Alaska belongs to man mauled by bear in 1976

Gary Frank Sotherden who went missing in Alaska in the 1970s Expand

Close

Gary Frank Sotherden who went missing in Alaska in the 1970s

Gary Frank Sotherden who went missing in Alaska in the 1970s

Gary Frank Sotherden who went missing in Alaska in the 1970s

Bevan Hurley

A human skull found in a remote Alaskan river valley in 1997 has been genetically linked to a New York man who was likely killed by a bear 20 years earlier, Alaska State Troopers say.

The remains were confirmed to be Gary Frank Sotherden (25) who had gone missing while exploring the Alaskan interior in the late 1970s, spokesperson Tim DeSpain told the Associated Press.

Most Watched

Privacy