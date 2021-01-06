How the FBI tracked down Ghislaine Maxwell via her mobile phone

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020, during a raid on her secluded mansion in New Hampshire. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

A US court document has revealed how Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was finally tracked down by the FBI using data from her mobile phone.

The prominent socialite was arrested on July 2 during a raid on her secluded mansion in New Hampshire.

It has emerged she was found using GPS data from a phone that had made calls to her lawyer, sister and husband.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking minors.

Epstein died in a prison cell, in August 2019, awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, more than a decade after he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The BBC reported how the document, first revealed by the Daily Beast, formed part of a search-warrant application to find and arrest Ms Maxwell, who had a relationship with Epstein in the 1990s.

It reveals how US authorities got a warrant to grant access to GPS and historic location data on the phone, registered under the name “G Max”.

The FBI then obtained a further warrant to use a “stingray” device to send and receive signals from nearby phones.

The technology helps to give a more accurate location of a phone and identifying information. But the method is controversial as it can also gather information about the phones of bystanders nearby.

“The obvious concern is that the phones of those not intended to be targeted could be located,” Prof Alan Woodward, from the University of Surrey, said. “What happens to that data is unclear. However, presumably as you need to take a few measurements in order to locate a phone, you shouldn’t need to retain data on a phone that is not being targeted.”

How often these devices are used by law enforcement is also unclear, he added.

FBI agents used mobile-phone data to trace Ms Maxwell to her home in Bradford, New Hampshire.

Ms Maxwell has twice been denied bail on charges of procuring under-age girls for Epstein between 1994 and 1997. Her trial is due to begin in July.

