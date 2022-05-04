How the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg played to pro-life agendas in US

When US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020, people took to the streets in huge numbers.

Sombre vigils turned quickly into a call to arms.

They understood the significance of the moment as one that would likely set in motion the dismantling, by the Supreme Court, of one of the most significant pieces of legislation passed in the US in the last half-century.

Roe v Wade was the landmark 1973 decision that the US constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Ms Ginsburg had become part of the liberal wing of the country’s highest court as it shifted to the right over time.

Should the issue have been brought to the panel of nine justices before her death, Ms Ginsburg, a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and a proponent of abortion rights, would have likely cast the tie-breaking vote.



If the 87-year-old justice retired under Barack Obama, the Democrat president could have nominated her successor.

Instead, Ms Ginsburg died while Donald Trump was in power. He then broke with tradition to install his own choice weeks before the 2020 presidential election. That replacement was Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative Christian with a long record of personal opposition to abortion.

It was a legacy-making achievement for the former president, who seated three justices in his four-year term.

He ushered in a dramatic ideological shift on the bench by forging a new 6-3 conservative majority. With unlimited terms, the Trump era picks would be ruling on some of the most contentious issues in America for decades to come.



The Supreme Court had been asked to rule on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation, a case which centres on whether the state of Mississippi can ban abortion at 15 weeks gestation, about nine weeks before bans are permitted under law.

It has been seen as the most important abortion rights case since 1973.

It was reported on Monday that the bench was inclined to uphold the abortion ban in Mississippi and there were five votes – from Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Barrett – to go further and overturn Roe v Wade.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Stephen Breyer opposed.

In an unprecedented move that perhaps reflected the strength of opinion among dissenting justices, a draft of their decision was shared with Politico. The leak was an extremely rare breach of the Supreme Court’s secretive deliberation process. Several red states, such as Texas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, have pushed through abortion-restricting bills in recent years.

In total, 26 states are likely to ban abortion if Roe v Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion rights think tank.







Protesters returned once more yesterday to the steps of the Supreme Court building in the capital. Democrat senator Elizabeth Warren appeared visibly shaken as told the crowds: “I am angry and upset, but determined... Make no mistake, we are going to fight back.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]