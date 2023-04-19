| 8°C Dublin

How the almost-trial of Dominion v Fox exploded into a Succession-worthy finale

John Poulos, CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, and Dominion lawyers Davida Brook, Justin Nelson and Stephen Shackleford leave the courthouse after Dominion Voting Systems and Fox settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, avoiding trial, over Fox's coverage of debunked election-rigging claims, in Delaware Superior Court, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Expand
Alex Woodward

Mountains of evidence boxes were wheeled into a seventh-floor courtroom on Tuesday morning, moments before lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems planned to eviscerate Fox News and its Fox Corporation leadership for the volley of false claims about the company in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Later that morning, jurors were sworn in. They ordered lunch. Hours later, it was over. And Fox News admitted that statements on its airwaves about Dominion were false, agreeing to pay the voting machine company more than $787m in a settlement that averted one of the biggest-ever defamation trials in American history.

