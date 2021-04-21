How teenager’s shocking video and the gripping testimony of an Irish medical expert combined to convince the jury of Chauvin's guilt

Ingrid Noel And Robert Bolden embrace after the hearing the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

It is thanks to Darnella Frazier that George Floyd’s name is known throughout the US. Her footage of the unarmed black man’s fatal arrest was a catalyst for a national movement for racial justice reform.

So it was a moment that captured the attention of the nation when the teenager sobbed in the witness box as she described the trauma and guilt of watching Mr Floyd’s final moments beneath Derek Chauvin’s knee.

Her heart-wrenching testimony resonated with millions of Americans – and many more around the world – watching at home.

“There’s been nights I stayed up apologising and apologising to George Floyd for not doing more... not saving his life,” she told the court through tears, in testimony broadcast live.

Indicating towards Chauvin, sitting before her in court, she added: “But it’s not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done.”

It was as powerful a witness as the prosecution could hope for as they sought to convict Chauvin, a white former officer, in a trial seen as a pivotal moment for police accountability in America.

The case has exposed the country’s enduring racial divisions, with protests erupting in more than 140 cities over the footage of the white former officer pinning a black man by his neck for the innocuous offence of using a counterfeit $20 bill.



It was this video that laid the foundation for the prosecution’s case. In opening arguments, lawyer Jerry Blackwell raked over the nine minutes and 29 seconds that Chauvin pinned Mr Floyd to the ground in agonising detail.

Mr Floyd gasped “I can’t breathe” 27 times, jurors learned. He called out for his mother. He yelled: “They’re going to kill me”, before finally passing out.

During that time, Mr Blackwell told the jury, Chauvin “does not let up and he does not get up”.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors Mr Floyd’s death must be seen in a context “far greater than nine minutes and 29 seconds” as he delivered his opening arguments. But one by one, prosecutors called forward the witnesses to the fatal arrest to recount how each one – young and old, black and white – had tried and failed to intervene.

Alongside Ms Frazier, there was an off-duty firefighter who told the court she called the police to report what she believed was “a murder”.

There was also Ms Frazier’s nine-year-old cousin, shielded from the camera, but whose timid voice could be heard telling jurors she felt “sad and kind of mad” as she watched Mr Floyd struggling to breathe.

It stood in stark contrast to the defence’s argument that an angry mob had distracted Chauvin and three other officers from Mr Floyd’s condition.

It fell to Mr Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, to describe the man behind the image now recognisable to millions. She described in loving detail the 46-year-old’s love of food, sports, and dedication to an exercise regime. Wearing a red, heart-shaped brooch, she smiled as she recalled the 46-year-old offering to pray with her when they first met in 2017.

“It’s one of my favourite stories to tell,” she said, recounting how Mr Floyd’s had comforted her at a time when she “had lost a lot of faith in God”.

Ms Ross also offered an intimate account of Mr Floyd’s struggle with opioid addiction. “It’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids,” she said, describing how Mr Floyd, like countless other Americans, had become addicted to prescription painkillers after suffering an injury.



The trial moved on to Chauvin’s police training – the issue not just at the heart of the trial, but of a wider national debate surrounding the case. While the prosecution argued Chauvin had “betrayed his badge”, the defence maintained that Chauvin “did exactly what he had been trained to do” over his 19-year career.

With policing tactics under a national spotlight, some of the city’s highest-ranking officers lined up to openly condemn Chauvin’s actions from the witness stand.

First came the longest serving officer at the Minneapolis Police Department, Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, who called Chauvin’s actions “totally unnecessary”.

Then came testimony from the Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, a rare instance of a chief of police testifying against one of his own. Chief Arradondo rebuked the defence’s claim that Chauvin was following protocol over more than three hours of testimony.

“It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values,” he said.

As the trial turned to the medical evidence, the prosecution and defence sparred over their alternative explanations for Mr Floyd’s death. Prosecutors brought forward a string of experts to testify that Mr Floyd died from oxygen deprivation – not drugs and a bad heart, as the defence claimed.

The prosecution’s unexpected star witness was Irish doctor Martin Tobin, a world-leading lung and critical care specialist at Chicago’s Loyola University, who appeared to engage jurors with his clear and concise explanations.

They listened attentively as he identified the exact moment when Mr Floyd took his last breath – and the further three minutes Chauvin’s knee remained in place. It was measured but damning testimony.

While those nine minutes and 29 seconds were combed over by lawyers and experts, the man at the heart of the case remained impassive and silent, opting not to take the stand. Jurors finally saw his face on the final day of the trial, when he removed his face mask as Mr Nelson began his closing arguments. He need only convince one juror of reasonable doubt in the case to avoid conviction.

Again and again, Mr Nelson asked jurors to consider what any “reasonable police officer” would have done in Chauvin’s shoes

By contrast, prosecutors urged jurors not to consider this as a debate on policing. Throughout, the prosecution has ignored the thorny issue of race, trusting in the weight of their experts’ medical evidence in the case.

But as Mr Schleicher delivered his closing arguments, he acknowledged the intense public debate the trial has inspired and asked jurors to look beyond that.

“This is not an anti-police prosecution,” Mr Schleicher told them: “This wasn’t policing, this was murder”.

In final words to the jury, Mr Blackwell returned to the eyewitness accounts of Mr Floyd’s death.

This case, he told them, was as simple as the footage they had seen. It is “so simple that a child can understand it. In fact a child did understand it,” he said, recalling the youngest bystander who testified.

“Even a nine-year-old little girl knows it: get off of him. That’s how simple it was. Get off of him. Common sense,” he said.

Online Editors