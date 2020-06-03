| 13.9°C Dublin

How New York awoke from a self-imposed Covid-19 slumber in a furious rage over George Floyd's death

Freya Drohan

People are angry – peaceful protest will only get you to a point” – Freya Drohan reports from the frontline of America’s racism war

A protester and a police officer shake hands in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A protester and a police officer shake hands in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

At 8.02PM on Tuesday in New York City, two minutes after the citywide curfew went into effect, several men in red berets and varsity jackets lined the streets.

Known as the Guardian Angels, a volunteer crime-prevention squad who began patrolling the subway during the lawless 1970s, they now focus their efforts on stopping looters in their tracks as the city descends deeper into chaos during the George Floyd protests.

New York is under emergency curfew for the first time since 1943. A fortnight ago, it wasn’t farfetched to imagine tumbleweed rolling through deserted midtown Manhattan as people took stay-at-home orders as gospel. Now the question is how quickly thousands of protesters can make it safely back home on foot after dark without igniting further tension with the New York Police Department (NYPD).