How New York awoke from a self-imposed Covid-19 slumber in a furious rage over George Floyd's death

At 8.02PM on Tuesday in New York City, two minutes after the citywide curfew went into effect, several men in red berets and varsity jackets lined the streets.

Known as the Guardian Angels, a volunteer crime-prevention squad who began patrolling the subway during the lawless 1970s, they now focus their efforts on stopping looters in their tracks as the city descends deeper into chaos during the George Floyd protests.

New York is under emergency curfew for the first time since 1943. A fortnight ago, it wasn’t farfetched to imagine tumbleweed rolling through deserted midtown Manhattan as people took stay-at-home orders as gospel. Now the question is how quickly thousands of protesters can make it safely back home on foot after dark without igniting further tension with the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Twenty minutes before curfew, a crowd in Times Square witnessed more than 100 uniformed doctors and medical staff drop to their knees. After months of being the reason that people of every race and creed clapped out their windows, essential workers once again united the heartbroken and frustrated as they chanted Floyd’s name.

Expand Close People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Trump International Hotel in New York, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Trump International Hotel in New York, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

In the space of a week, everything has changed. But underneath it all, the unrest is because systemic racism hasn’t changed in centuries. Ambulance sirens have been replaced with the unsettling sound of helicopters flying overhead. For the eighth consecutive day and night, protests against decades of police brutality towards black Americans have seen the city wake from its self-imposed slumber in a furious rage. Homemade signs flash “You can’t spell racist without NYPD”, “No justice, no peace”, and “White silence = white violence”. Those holding them climb up on truck roofs and traffic lights, desperate to be seen and heard.

Life as normal was already on pause, but now a new sense of frenetic collective urgency is palpable. People rush down every street on bikes, seemingly not sure exactly where they’re racing to; just pedalling to join large marching groups. New York City has not even entered phase one of the reopening plan, but the only visual cue that the pandemic is still plaguing us are the bandanas snaked around people’s mouths. Every so often, a protester will stop to dole out hand sanitiser or disposable rubber gloves.

In Williamsburg, a nightly silent vigil takes place. It began as a small crowd paying their respects for eight minutes and 46 seconds; the length of time officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck in a Minneapolis street while he cried out, “I can’t breathe.” At the West Village’s iconic Stonewall Inn, where the uprising that spawned the gay rights movement began in 1969, thousands gathered to remember slain trans women of colour and community activists. In Gramercy, hundreds of people kneeling in the street demanded a line of officers join them — they refused — while the protest organiser used her megaphone to urge the impassioned crowd to remain peaceful.

Elsewhere, in areas like Harlem, pastors lead mass prayer gatherings. In Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood, the birthplace of cultural icons like Biggie Smalls, Jay-Z and Mos Def, some folks take another route: hosting DJ-led dance parties on the street to encourage more love.

While good intentions underpin some protests, the city is far from at peace. Further adding to the dystopian appearance of the ravaged metropolis, shards of glass line the pavements of SoHo and Fifth Avenue. Luxury stores have been looted, as have small independent businesses which were already suffering. Videos of violent altercations and stand-offs circulate social media, further fuelling the animosity between people and police. Mere blocks away from the dance parties, cop cars are being burnt out and precincts overrun. For every infuriating clip of an officer shoving someone to the ground, using tear gas or rubber bullets, there’s an accusation of a civilian throwing a Molotov cocktail.

Aaron Cunningham, a native of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, told the Irish Independent that while he doesn’t condone any violence, he understands that it’s a build-up of 400 years.

“I see why people are angry. This isn’t something that has happened in a week. Peaceful protests will get you to a point. When people don’t listen, that’s when you get the anger. Now people are fed up,” he said.

The 30-year-old, who has lived in the US for three years, travelled from Hoboken, New Jersey, with three Irish friends to join the Washington Square Park and Times Square protests on Monday.

Expand Close A demonstrator wears a protective face mask reading "Black lives matter" as people rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A demonstrator wears a protective face mask reading "Black lives matter" as people rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Cunningham’s father, Joey, was on the phone from home urging him to err on the side of caution. As the first black man to play GAA in Croke Park during the 1980s with Armagh, he is no stranger to racism himself.

“My parents are worried all the time, but they know who I am and that I couldn’t sit back,” Cunningham said. “I wanted to make sure I was placing myself in the right situation and that protest was the day Pride started in the city. It felt like it would be a wee bit more organised and planned without violence. It's a civic duty to stand up, and it felt very powerful.”

Like his dad, Cunningham, a former full-forward for Crossmaglen Rangers, experienced racist abuse while playing sport growing up. After years of tirelessly advocating for anti-racism causes, he is hopeful and optimistic for the future, as “this feels different”.

“I’ve had tough conversations with my friends and I’m asking them to do more. I don’t want to protest for the sake of protesting, but I feel that it’s here, this is the time, this is the one,” he said.

“It’s not confined to one city or particular area, it’s affecting everyone across the world. People need to take a proactive role: don’t be passive and stay vocal. Don’t do the bare minimum, ask what more you can do. People are people, it’s terrible to even have to say this in 2020.”