How Joni Mitchell song about adoption made Steve Jobs cry ‘every time’ he heard it

The Apple founder, who was adopted shortly after his birth, frequented a Silicon Valley restaurant run by his biological father. Neither man knew who the other was and they never spoke. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Steve Jobs was known as a demanding and occasionally harsh boss, but the late Apple founder was moved to tears by a Joni Mitchell song that reminded him of his own adoption, a collection of his emails has revealed.

Jobs, who died in 2011 from pancreatic cancer aged 56, said Little Green, the folk singer’s song about giving up her daughter for adoption in 1965, made him “cry every time I hear it”.

“Maybe it’s because I’m adopted, but this song moves me like few others. After I realised what this song was about, I cry every time I hear it,” Jobs wrote in an email to himself in 2003. “She wrote it when she was young, and it remains one of the best of her many great songs.”

Jobs regularly sent emails to himself as a way of organising his thoughts, several of which have been published alongside speeches and photos in a book recently published by the Steve Jobs Archive.

Jobs had compiled and sent himself his own “celebrity playlist”, a feature on the then recently launched iTunes store that let iPod owners buy playlists curated by celebrities, alongside some commentary about their favourite songs.

The Apple founder’s playlist, which was never uploaded to iTunes, features artists such as Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens and Jackson Browne.

Mitchell wrote Little Green about her daughter Kelly Dale Anderson, whom she had given up for adoption aged 23 when she was a struggling singer in Canada. The song, originally written in 1966, was not released until it featured on her 1971 album Blue.

Ms Anderson later claimed she did not know she had been adopted until she was 27, and the two did not reunite until 1997.

Jobs was adopted shortly after he was born in 1955. He founded Apple in 1976 and returned in 1997 after being fired more than a decade earlier. He frequented a Silicon Valley restaurant run by his biological father without either man knowing they were related, and the two never spoke.

The Apple founder had a complicated relationship with his own first daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs. He initially denied he was her father before they later reconciled.

The Steve Jobs Archive was set up last year by friends and family. Yesterday, it published the free digital book of the Apple executive’s emails, speeches, interview excerpts and photos.

The collection also reveals that he had kept Bill Clinton waiting on the phone while working on Pixar, the production company he later sold to Disney. A handwritten note on Pixar-headed paper stated: “Steve, President Clinton is holding.”

It also showed that he occasionally provided tech support to customers. Jobs responded to one email from Venezuela asking where a customer could fix their iPod by providing instructions on how to reset it.