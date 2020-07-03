| 15.2°C Dublin

How FBI tracked down Epstein's former girlfriend Maxwell as she 'slithered away' at 'Gorgeous' New Hampshire mansion

'We have been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell's whereabouts' - FBI

The property where Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seen in an aerial photograph in Bradford, New Hampshire, U.S. July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base Expand
RICHARD HALL IN NEW YORK

Ghislaine Maxwell was being "discreetly" tracked by federal law enforcement as they collected the evidence needed to finally bring charges against her, investigators have revealed.

Ms Maxwell, the 58-year-old former girlfriend of late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested yesterday and charged with multiple crimes in relation to the investigation into Epstein's alleged abuse of minors.

Her arrest could have significant implications for the many powerful figures who have been accused by Epstein's victims of having taken part in the abuse.