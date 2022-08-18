| 20.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act without being a spy

While one part of the act does relate to spying, more typically it applies to the unauthorised gathering, possessing or transmitting of sensitive government information

Former US president Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/AP Expand
The FBI's unsealed search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Jon Elswick/AP Expand
An aerial view of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Steve Helber/AP Expand

Close

Former US president Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/AP

Former US president Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/AP

The FBI's unsealed search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Jon Elswick/AP

The FBI's unsealed search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Jon Elswick/AP

An aerial view of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Steve Helber/AP

An aerial view of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Steve Helber/AP

/

Former US president Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/AP

Joseph Ferguson and Thomas A Durkin

THE federal court-authorised search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate has brought renewed attention to the obscure but infamous law known as the Espionage Act of 1917.

A section of the law was listed as one of three potential violations under Justice Department investigation.

Related topics

More On Donald Trump

Most Watched

Privacy