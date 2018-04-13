How an obituary helped police capture fugitive who spent decades on the run

The US Marshals Service said 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym.

The agency said investigators tracked him down in Texas after an obituary for his mother listed a son in Houston named Stephen Michael Chavez. Fingerprints confirmed his identity.

Paris escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in October 1981. He escaped after serving about 19 months of a nine-year sentence for drug possession and distribution.