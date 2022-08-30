Houston we have a problem – time running out for Nasa as engine cooling issue grounds mega Moon rocket

Spectators wait for the launch of NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) , with its Orion crew capsule on top, on the unmanned Artemis 1 mission, which was later scrubbed, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The motto of the Artemis mission has always been “We are going”. But yesterday, it was clear Nasa’s mega Moon rocket was going nowhere, following a fraught eight hours in which there were weather delays, a suspected crack in the thermal casing, a hydrogen leak and, finally, a fatal engine cooling problem.

Just minutes after the lift-off window opened at 8.33am local time in Florida, launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson took the decision to scrub the ascent, after engineers failed to find a solution to the coolant issue.

It is the latest complication to beset the Artemis programme that was due to launch last year, but fell behind schedule before being hit by a string of technical failures during dummy runs earlier this year.

Now, it appears that many issues are still to be ironed out, while new snags are only just emerging.

The cancellation was a bitter blow for the thousands who had flocked to the beaches around Cape Canaveral to watch the first launch of the Artemis mission, which has been billed as this generation’s Apollo and is aiming to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by 2025.

Such was the mounting excitement that reporters and VIPs were advised to be at the press site at midnight, eight-and-a-half hours before the launch window opened, to avoid traffic. But problems started soon afterwards, when a lightning storm moved in from the south, delaying fuelling until it passed over.

Just as that system began to dissipate, a new weather cell was spotted and the green light to start filling the huge tanks was not given until 1.14am local time, leaving the launch an hour behind schedule. Storms had dogged the mission all week.

Launching in the volatile Florida summer is less than ideal, but technical issues earlier in the year left Nasa no choice but to try to get the Mega Moon rocket up before the weather got worse.

Just as the weather cleared up, the launch was affected by another issue – a hydrogen leak, which caused the fuelling test to be scrubbed.

Although the problem was fixed, and the main tanks filled by 5am, a new crisis emerged almost immediately afterwards, with a suspected crack in the rocket’s thermal casing.

An investigation proved the issue was not fatal, but by then engineers had realised engine number three was not cooling down sufficiently despite being flooded with liquid hydrogen.

It emerged that the system had never been tested in rehearsals. With time running out, and no solution presenting itself, Nasa abandoned the launch.

US astronaut Stan Love, an adviser for the mission, said: “I came down here hoping to see the smoke and fire but unfortunately we did not launch today. There was a problem with feeding cold gas into the engines before launch to prepare them for the shock of lighting and having all the propulsion suddenly flowing through them, they had to be in a strict temperature range before they could do that. We’re not sure why, we’re not sure when we can try again.”

It is unclear whether the rocket would have launched even if all the technical issues had been solved as it started to rain shortly after 8.30am. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket cannot fly in the rain.

Speaking about the called-off launch, Bill Nelson, a Nasa administrator, said: “We don’t launch until it’s right. I think it illustrates that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system and all of those things have to work.”

The earliest opportunity to launch again is on September 2 or 5 but the US Space Agency said it did not know if it would have fixed the problem in time.

But time is running out as Florida’s weather is only expected to get worse as it enters hurricane season.

