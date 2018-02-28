Hope Hicks resigns as White House communications director
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of US President Donald Trump’s most loyal aides, is resigning, according to a source.
Ms Hicks who joined Trump's campaign in 2016 after working for his daughter Ivanka is believed to be one of his most trusted advisers.
She was his spokeswoman during the presidential campaign and became the White House communications director.
News of her resignation comes one day after Ms Hicks declined to answer questions about her time in the White House during a nine-hour, closed-door interview, saying she was advised not to.
