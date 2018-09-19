A homeless man appeared in court yesterday charged with murdering Spanish golfer Celia Barquín on an Iowa course.

Homeless man charged with murdering reigning European women's golf champ on course

Ms Barquín (22), the reigning European women's amateur champion, was found dead on Monday in a pond on the Coldwater course in Ames.

She had suffered "several stab wounds to the upper torso, head and neck", Ames police said.

Collin Daniel Richards (22) made an appearance lasting just minutes at the Story County Courthouse.

Collin Daniel Richards was remanded in custody

Bail was set at $5m (€4.28m) and he was remanded to appear again on September 28.

Attorney Jessica Reynolds told the court that authorities believe Mr Richards to be homeless and the crime is thought to be "a random act of violence".

Ms Barquín was studying at and playing for Iowa State University, which recently named her its sportswoman of 2018.

As well as taking the European amateur women's title, she also won the US Big 12 Championship this year.

Her death drew tributes and condolences on both sides of the Atlantic. At Iowa State, Christie Martens, the head women's golf coach, said the team was "devastated" at the loss of a "beautiful person".

The university president, Dr Wendy Wintersteen, lamented the "tragic and senseless loss of a talented young woman".

Alejandro Blanco, the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, wrote on Twitter: "We are profoundly shocked by the tragedy in the United States.

"All our support and solidarity is with the family of Celia Barquín and the Spanish golfing world at this difficult moment."

Ms Barquín was described by the Royal Spanish Golf Federation as an "outstanding team player" who had also achieved "great individual success".

She had qualified for the US professional women's open this year and for the British professional women's open in 2019.

Nacho Gervás, technical director of the Spanish Golf Federation, told the newspaper 'El País': "She was a player who was heading for the very top, without a doubt." (© Daily Telegraph London)

