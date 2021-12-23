Home Alone actor Devin Ratray arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend after fan convention

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend while in Oklahoma for a fan convention this month.

Ratray – who played Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2 – was in Oklahoma City in early December for an appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con.

He was billed as one of the main attractions at the two-day event.

According to a report in local outlet KFOR, via Fox News, the actor and his girlfriend were out having a drink when two women asked for his autograph.

Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly gave the women autographed cards for free, a decision that led to an argument between the couple.

Ratray allegedly became violent once the couple returned to their hotel room.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote in his report.

The woman, who is unnamed in the reports, managed to free herself by reportedly biting the actor’s hand, but Ratray then allegedly punched her in the face before she escaped.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed domestic violence charges against the actor on 21 December in Oklahoma County District Court.

A representative from the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the 44-year-old actor “turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out” on 22 December.

The Independent has contacted Ratray’s representatives for comment.

As well as the Home Alone franchise, Ratray has also appeared in the films Nebraska and Hustlers.

He has also featured in the TV series Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-O, Chicago Med, Russian Doll and The Tick.