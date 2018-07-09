A judge in New York has freed Harvey Weinstein on continued bail after he denied accusations of assaulting a third woman.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein bailed after pleading not guilty to third set of charges

Mr Weinstein pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Manhattan on an updated indictment which alleges the movie mogul performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

If convicted, Weinstein could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment (AP)

Lawyer Ben Brafman says Mr Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

Mr Weinstein was brought into the Manhattan courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding.

A grand jury had previously indicted Mr Weinstein on charges involving two women.

One of the other two accusers, who has not been identified, told investigators Mr Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her in 2013.

The other, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Mr Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

More than 75 women have accused Mr Weinstein, who was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, of wrongdoing as allegations detailed in Pulitzer Prize-winning stories last October in The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine swelled into the #MeToo movement.

Several actresses and models have accused Mr Weinstein of criminal sexual assaults. They include film actress Rose McGowan, who said Mr Weinstein raped her in 1997 in Utah; Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who said he raped her in her New York apartment in 1992; and the Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe, who said he attacked her in a London hotel room in 2008.

New York police said in early November that they were investigating allegations by another Weinstein accuser, Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta, who told them in October that he raped her twice in 2010.

The district attorney urged other accusers to come forward.

Cyrus R Vance Jr said: “If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice.”

Weinstein, who produced movies including Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, with his attorney challenging the credibility of his accusers.

Press Association