A hiker claims to have seen Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide by authorities in a case that has gripped America.

Dennis Davis, an engineer from Florida, said he believed he had spoken with Mr Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina – close to the border with Tennessee.

“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he told the New York Post.

Mr Laundrie, whom police had sought in connection with her death during their cross-country road trip, was charged last week with fraudulently using her bank debit card.

The couple embarked on their trip in June in her van, posting videos along the way on social media.

A search warrant was issued for Mr Laundrie (23) after a grand jury in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the card and Ms Petito's personal identification number. He was not charged in her death.

