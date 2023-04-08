‘He’s a dear friend,’ says US Supreme Court’s Justice Clarence Thomas, who was given luxury travel gifts by GOP donor

One of America’s most conservative judges, Clarence Thomas, accepted luxury trips around the globe for more than two decades, including travel on a superyacht and private jet, from a prominent Republican donor without disclosing them, according to a new report.

ProPublica has reported Justice Thomas, a Supreme Court judge, went on an array of trips funded by Harlan Crow, a Dallas businessman.

The publication said the judge typically spends about a week every summer at Mr Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks in north-east New York. He has also holidayed at Mr Crow’s ranch in East Texas and joined him at the Bohemian Grove, an exclusive all-male retreat in California.

ProPublica cited a nine-day trip the justice and his wife, Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, took to Indonesia in 2019, shortly after the court released its final opinions of the term.

That trip, which included flights on Mr Crow’s jet and island-hopping on a superyacht, would have cost the couple more than $500,000 (€460,000) if they had paid for it themselves.

The report prompted furious reactions from Democrats, some of whom called for the judge, the court’s senior justice, to resign. Republicans either defended his right to holiday with friends or were silent.

Ethics experts disagreed on whether the law or judicial regulations at the time required disclosures of the lavish gifts. If not, some critics said, that is even more reason the Supreme Court should adopt an enforceable code of conduct.

Senate judiciary committee chairman Richard Durbin vowed in a statement that his panel would take action in response to the ProPublica investigation, calling the report “simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a justice on the Supreme Court”.

Justice Thomas called Mr Crow one of his “dearest friends”.

“As friends do, we have joined [Mr Crow and his wife] on a number of family trips during the more than quarter-century we have known them,” he said in a statement.

“Early in my tenure at the court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable.”

He said he has “endeavoured to follow that counsel” during his life tenure as one of the nine justices on the nation’s highest court.

Some members of Congress called on chief justice John Roberts Jr to launch an investigation, although his powers to police his life-tenured colleagues are limited. Judge Roberts did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Mr Crow acknowledged he has extended “hospitality” to the Thomases “over the years”, but said the couple “never asked for any of this hospitality” and he has not tried to influence the justice on matters before the court.

“We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue,” Mr Crow said.

“More generally, I am unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that. These are gatherings of friends.”

It is unclear exactly who attended the gatherings and thus had access to the justice. Mr Crow is an influential donor to Republican candidates and causes related to the law and judiciary.

Federal law mandates that top officials from the three branches of government, including the Supreme Court, file annual forms detailing their finances, outside income and spouses’ sources of income, with each branch determining its own reporting standards.

Judges are prohibited from accepting gifts from anyone with business before the court. Until recently, however, the judicial branch had not clearly defined an exemption for gifts considered “personal hospitality”.

Revised rules adopted by a committee of the Judicial Conference, the courts’ policymaking body, seek to provide a fuller accounting. The rules took effect on March 14.

Gifts such as an overnight stay at a personal holiday home owned by a friend remain exempt from reporting requirements.

But the revised rules require disclosure when judges are treated to stays at hotels, ski resorts or other private retreats owned by a company rather than an individual. The changes also clarify that judges must report travel by private jet.

Justice Thomas’s trips do not appear on his most recent disclosures. Since 2004, he has reported two gifts: an award from Yale Law School and a bust of Frederick Douglass from Mr Crow. ( © Washington Post)