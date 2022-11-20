‘Heroic’ clubgoers stop gunman after he opens fire in gay nightclub, killing five and wounding 18

Police respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Mohatt

"Heroic" clubgoers fought and stopped a gunman shortly after he opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others.

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, who was taken into custody minutes after the shooting broke out and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q.

Club Q, which describes itself as an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub, called Saturday night's events a "hate attack" in a statement on its Facebook page. Authorities said they were investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.

The nightclub’s statement said: "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Two firearms were found at the scene, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a press conference on Sunday morning, adding the suspect used a long rifle during the rampage.

"At least two heroic people" confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting, Mr Vasquez said, adding: "We owe them a great debt of thanks."

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is openly gay, commended the "brave individuals who blocked the gunman" in a statement released on Twitter in which he called the shooting "horrific, sickening, and devastating".

"My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatised in this horrific shooting.

"I have spoken with Mayor (John) Suthers and clarified that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs," Mr Polis said.

"Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn."

Police said the initial phone call came just before midnight about the shooting, and the suspect was apprehended within minutes.

Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on a street near the venue.

By 4 am local time, police had taped off the area around the club, which is located in a strip mall on the outskirts of Colorado Springs.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in recent US history until a shooter killed 60 people at a music festival in Las Vegas in 2017.