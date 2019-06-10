Helicopter crashes onto building in Midtown Manhattan in New York - FDNY

A pilot has reportedly been killed after a helicopter crash-landed onto a building in Midtown Manhattan, according to reports.

At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, emergency officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6pm Irish time (2pm in New York) in rain and fog. Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

The city fire department said on Twitter around 2.40pm that one unidentified person was killed. Media reports said the person killed was the helicopter pilot.

NYPD: "There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area."



pic.twitter.com/HqzqQ45SDy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 10, 2019

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured.

Melvin Douglas, 50, who was selling umbrellas on the street, said he heard a "rumble" when the helicopter crash landed.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. Scene at 52nd between 6th and 7th after plane/helicopter crash in NYC. Building was evacuated.

"I didn't see it, but I felt it," said Douglas. "Smoke was on top of the building."

A fire that broke out on the roof was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The building, the AXA Equitable Center, was evacuated after the crash.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter after being briefed on the crash. "The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all."

