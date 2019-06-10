News North America

Monday 10 June 2019

Helicopter crashes onto building in Midtown Manhattan in New York - FDNY

New York City firefighters suit up at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City firefighters suit up at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A view of 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter was reported to have crashed in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City police and firefighters arrive at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire on the roof in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency services first responders arrive at 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter was reported to have crashed in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Gabriella Borter and Peter Szekely

A pilot has reportedly been killed after a helicopter crash-landed onto a building in Midtown Manhattan, according to reports.

At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, emergency officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6pm Irish time (2pm in New York) in rain and fog. Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

The city fire department said on Twitter around 2.40pm that one unidentified person was killed. Media reports said the person killed was the helicopter pilot.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured.

Melvin Douglas, 50, who was selling umbrellas on the street, said he heard a "rumble" when the helicopter crash landed.

"I didn't see it, but I felt it," said Douglas. "Smoke was on top of the building."

A fire that broke out on the roof was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The building, the AXA Equitable Center, was evacuated after the crash.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter after being briefed on the crash. "The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all."

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News