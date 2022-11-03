‘Hateful bigot with an AR-15 and a god complex’ sentenced to life in jail for school shooting

Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison yesterday after listening to hours of anguished testimony from survivors and victims’ relatives.

A jury voted last month to spare Cruz (24) the death penalty, instead choosing life in prison without possibility of parole for one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder for his rampage on February 14, 2018, then faced the three-month penalty trial earlier this year. The judge agreed to a prosecution request to first allow relatives of Cruz’s victims to address the court before the sentence was handed down.

The victim impact statements began on Tuesday. Many relatives castigated the jury’s decision and criticised a state law requirement that all 12 jurors be unanimous in order to sentence a convicted person to be executed.

“How much worse would the crime have to be to warrant the death penalty?” said Annika Dworet, the mother of 17-year-old victim Nicholas Dworet.

Many victims’ relatives directly addressed Cruz, who sat inscrutable behind large spectacles and a Covid mask at a table alongside his lawyers, wearing red prison overalls and handcuffs.

He removed the mask when the mother of one of his victims told him keeping it on was disrespectful.

Anne Ramsay, the mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, told him he was “pure evil”. ​

Cruz was 19 at the time of his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 50km north of Fort Lauderdale. He had been expelled from the school.

Some of the survivors of the attack went on to organise a youth-led movement for tighter gun regulations in the US, which has the highest rate of private gun ownership in the world and where mass shootings have become recurrent.

Cruz spoke only briefly at the hearing, answering the judge’s questions about whether he understood the proceedings.

Samantha Fuentes, who Cruz shot in the leg, asked Cruz if he remembered making eye contact with her when she lay bleeding in her classroom.

“You are a hateful bigot with an AR-15 and a god complex,” she said. “Without your stupid gun, you are nothing.”

Victoria Gonzalez, whose boyfriend 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver was among those Cruz killed, told Cruz they were in the same class together.

“I’m sorry that you never saw the love that the world is capable of giving,” she told Cruz.

“My justice does not lie in knowing if you live or if you die. My justice lives in knowing that I experienced a love that a lot of people go their whole lifetimes without experiencing.”