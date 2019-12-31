Happy New Year: waitress gets $2,020 tip for $23 meal

The restaurant bill was $23 dollars (€20.50), but the tip at a small-town US restaurant was much larger – $2,020 (€1,800).

The restaurant bill was $23 dollars (€20.50), but the tip at a small-town US restaurant was much larger – $2,020 (€1,800).

“Things like this don’t happen to people like me,” waitress Danielle Franzoni told the Alpena News.

The 31-year-old got the tip while working at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Michigan. The credit card receipt said: “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”

Ms Franzoni, a single mother, could not believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was legitimate.

She said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago, and now plans to use the money to reinstate her driving licence and build savings.

“They don’t know nothing about my story. They don’t know where I’ve come from. They don’t know how hard it’s been,” she said of the couple who left the tip. “They’re really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart.”

She later went to another restaurant and left a $20.20 tip, saying: “That was my pay-it-forward.”

PA Media