Haiti earthquake survivors now face food shortage from fallout

Earthquake victims reach for water being handed out during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

Many survivors of the earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in southern Haiti are growing worried about how they will provide for their children, with more than half a million minors feared to be at risk from the fallout.

The August 14 quake hammered infrastructure, destroying or damaging some 130,000 homes, injuring 12,268 people, cutting off roads and pitching thousands of families in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country into an uncertain future.

When the magnitude 7.2 quake struck, homemaker Lovely Jean was resting inside the general hospital of the southern city of Les Cayes, while her three-day-old baby, Love Shaiska, was in the neonatal ward being treated for an infection.

Les Cayes was one of the areas worst hit by the quake, and as the hospital walls trembled, Jean sent her husband, Pierre Alexandre, to grab the infant while she fled the building. “The earth was shaking and I was crying, so scared of what was happening,” the 24-year-old said, cradling her child on the porch of their damaged home in a tiny village outside the town of Camp-Perrin, northwest of Les Cayes.

The three survived, though the hospital suffered damage that forced some of its departments, including the neonatal ward, to operate outside for days after the disaster.

But the problems are only beginning for Jean and her husband, a subsistence farmer.

Mr Alexandre’s fields were buried by landslides during the earthquake and rain unleashed by Tropical Storm Grace, which pummelled Haiti yesterday. His entire potato and yuca crop was unreachable, leaving the family with barely any food to eat.

Meanwhile, Love Shaiska was struggling to suckle, forcing her parents to pull together cash to buy formula.

“I don’t know what we’ll do,” said Mr Alexandre (30).

More than a dozen other parents Reuters spoke to in the quake zone expressed similar concerns about how they would cope.

Over half a million children were affected by the earthquake, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said.

Still, there are a few encouraging developments. Late on Sunday, civil protection authorities said 24 people who had been reported missing, including four children, had been found.