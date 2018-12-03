Gunman reported on US campus

A university in North Carolina says a possible gunman has been reported on campus and is telling people to take shelter.

In a tweet, William Peace University said a gunman was reportedly on his way to the campus. School spokesman Ian Dunne said Raleigh police are on the scene to investigate.

William Peace is a small, private liberal arts college in Raleigh that is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

The school is located just north of the North Carolina government complex, which includes the legislature.

In an email to The News & Observer, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote: "We have responded to that location in an attempt to locate a subject."

Press Association