Gunmaker Remington offers nearly $33m to families of Sandy Hook victims

The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in the US has offered some of the victims’ families nearly $33m (€28m) to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public.

Lawyers for the now bankrupt Remington filed the offers in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut.

The nine families suing the company – who are being offered nearly $3.7m each – are considering the proposals, their lawyers said. James Rotondo, a lawyer representing Remington, declined to comment.

The settlement offers were filed on Tuesday, a day after a judge denied Remington’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

A Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by Remington was used to kill 20 pupils and six members of staff at the Newtown, Connecticut, school on December 14, 2012.

The 20-year-old gunman, Adam Lanza, killed his mother at their Newtown home before the massacre, then killed himself with a handgun as police arrived at the school.

Relatives of nine victims killed in the shooting say in their lawsuit that Remington should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public.

They allege it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games and say their focus is on preventing future mass shootings.

One of the complainants, Nicole Hockley, whose six-year-old son Dylan died in the shooting, said the families needed to talk about the settlement offers and declined to comment further.

Joshua Koskoff, a lawyer for the families, said the settlements were offered by two of Remington’s insurers.

“Ironshore and James River deserve credit for now realising that promoting the use of AR-15s as weapons of war to civilians is indefensible,” Mr Koskoff said in a statement.

Remington’s lawyers have denied the lawsuit’s allegations. In a request to dismiss it, they said there were no facts presented to establish Remington’s marketing had anything to do with the shooting.

Remington, based in Madison, North Carolina, filed for bankruptcy last year for the second time in two years. Its assets were later sold off to several companies.