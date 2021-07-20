Guantanamo prisoner freed after 19 years without charge

A MOROCCAN man held on suspicion of fighting for the Taliban has become the first prisoner to be released from Guantanamo Bay under US President Joe Biden.

Abdul Latif Nasser (56) has been at the military facility in Cuba since May 2002 but never charged with a crime.

He was recommended for transfer in 2016, but remained at the site throughout Donald Trump’s four years in power.

His release is the first sign that Mr Biden is determined to follow Barack Obama and try to shut down the prison.

Mr Nasser is accused of fighting US forces with the Taliban in the Tora Bora mountains in 2001, where Osama bin Laden was suspected to have been hiding. He told an inter-agency panel five years ago that he “deeply regrets his actions of the past”, the New York Times said.

Although the terms of his release have not been disclosed, they are thought to involve a multi-year ban on travel outside Morocco. His family in Casablanca have promised to support him by finding him work in his brother’s swimming pool cleaning business.

Of the 39 prisoners who remain at Guantanamo, only 11 have been charged with war crimes. At its peak, the jail held about 675 prisoners.

In February, the White House started a study into how to close the facility but has been careful not to overpromise after Mr Obama’s failure. The Republican Party blocked his plans to shut it down by restricting the ability to move prisoners from Guantanamo to the US.