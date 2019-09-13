Greta Thunberg joins Washington climate change protest

The Swedish teenager who has sparked a youth-driven push for action on climate change has taken part in a protest in Washington.

Greta Thunberg joined about 1,500 protesters, many of them schoolchildren, who marched and chanted near the White House.

The 16-year-old has gained international attention by inspiring protests and school strikes demanding immediate action to avert environmental catastrophe.

Her activism has drawn a passionate following of children challenging their elders to take action.

Environmental advocates join Washington, DC-area students at a school strike for the climate protest on the Ellipse near the White House REUTERS/Leah Millis

Last month, Greta crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a solar-powered boat, landing in New York on August 28.

She is in Washington for several days of rallies and lobbying efforts in advance of a global climate strike declared for September 20.

She will also address the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23.

PA Media