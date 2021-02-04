Greene’s 'Loony lies' crank up the pressure on Republican Party's future

A growing number of Republicans are taking sides in a brewing House battle over the shape of the party after the Donald Trump presidency.

The rift is cranking up pressure on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as he decides this week whether to sideline conspiracy theorists and secure a place for anti-Trump voices in the party’s leadership.

Leading the charge was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who denounced the extremist rhetoric of representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, while offering a gesture of support for Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House GOP leader, who voted last month to impeach Mr Trump.

He was joined by several other Republican lawmakers, as well as pillars of the conservative establishment, who together warned that sidelining Trump critics from the party while tolerating purveyors of social-media-driven paranoia would spell long-term disaster – a “cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” as Mr McConnell put it.

Senator Todd Young, a McConnell confidant, called Ms Greene “nutty” and “an embarrassment to our party.”

Ms Greene, meanwhile, boasted of raising more than $85,000 in the 24 hours following Mr McConnell’s statement on Monday and fired back on Twitter: “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully.”

The debate over the future of the GOP comes a day before House Republicans were scheduled to meet privately to debate whether Ms Cheney – the daughter of a former vice president who has spent a lifetime in Republican politics – can continue in her role as GOP conference chairwoman.

They are also facing pressure to swiftly remove Ms Greene from two House committees after the unearthing of social media posts in which she endorsed the assassination of prominent Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi; promulgated conspiracy theories involving the same; and claimed mass shootings in Las Vegas and Florida were “false flag” operations staged by supporters of gun control.

At the centre of the pressure is Mr McCarthy, who has maintained his position as the top House Republican leader by hewing closely to Mr Trump and an evolving GOP electorate that eagerly embraced the former president’s hard-edge populism while casting aside much of the party’s conservative orthodoxy.

However, a significant minority are eager to move the party away from Mr Trump and toward a more policy-driven foundation.

Mr McConnell has dismissed Ms Greene’s statements as “loony lies” that have “nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party”.

Ms Cheney’s fate as a GOP leader will be debated in a private meeting of Republican lawmakers.

While some Trump loyalists have made clear they intend to turn the meeting into a session to air long-simmering grievances, it is largely up to Mr McCarthy how the challenge will be resolved.