Green massage table part of unfolding evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

A green, folding massage table used by financier Jeffrey Epstein was brought into a Manhattan courtroom and set up in front of the jury yesterday to bolster allegations he teamed up with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to sexually exploit underage victims.

The theatrical flourish in federal court in Manhattan, courtesy of an investigator wearing rubber gloves, was meant to corroborate testimony from a key accuser at Maxwell’s ongoing sex-abuse trial alleging massages were used as a pretence for the sexual encounters with Epstein that sometimes included Maxwell.

A witness, who said the abuse started when she was 14 described seeing a massage table in a “massage room” that police say was in the same location where they recovered one at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, mansion in 2005.

A police officer testified that investigators also seized records, computers and sex toys — a photo of which was shown to the jury — from the residence.

Prosecutors showed jurors a police videotape of the residence that captured images of nude photos on the walls – decor that federal prosecutors claim is proof of a sexualised atmosphere encouraged by Maxwell to put pressure on the victims.

Defence lawyer Bobbi Sternheim accused prosecutors of trying to unfairly depict Epstein’s home as a “domicile of debauchery.”

Prosecutors have alleged the British socialite groomed teen girls by taking them on shopping trips and movie outings, talking to them about their lives and encouraging them to accept financial help from Epstein. The government also says she helped to create a sexually charged atmosphere by talking with the girls about sex and instructing them on the alleged sexualised massages of Epstein.

The accuser, using the pseudonym “Jane”, testified earlier this week that when she first visited the Epstein home she was disturbed by paintings of naked women or half-naked women. In the massage room off of a master bedroom Epstein and Maxwell shared, the pair were “showing me, you know, what he likes, what — you know, what men like, what women like.”

Ms Maxwell denies the allegations against her.