Google must hand over son’s emails in €505m Russian oligarch divorce row

Battle: Tatiana Akhmedova aims to find out whether her son Temur helped his father in a fraudulent transfer of assets. Photo: Rick Findler/PA

Google was ordered by a US judge to turn over the content of emails of the son of Farkhad Akhmedov to the Russian oligarch’s former wife in her pursuit of a £450m ( €505m) divorce judgment.

The battle over the email accounts is part of one of London’s largest divorce fights – involving a super yacht in Dubai and litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd – which landed before a judge in San Jose, California, in the federal court closest to Google’s Mountain View headquarters 20km away.

Tatiana Akhmedova alleges that her former husband transferred assets to their son Temur to avoid paying a London court’s judgment that she says remains “almost entirely unsatisfied”.

US Magistrate Judge Virginia M DeMarchi said she was inclined to comply with the London court’s ruling allowing Ms Akhmedova to seek her son’s emails from Google. She said the information released should not go beyond the requirements of the litigation in London.

The information from the emails will be used to learn whether Temur assisted his father in the fraudulent transfer of assets, and if so, to win a judgment against him, Tatiana Akhmedova said in a filing.

Judge DeMarchi’s ruling follows a search of Temur’s apartment by his mother’s legal team that was authori sed by a London judge who has accused the son, a financier, of destroying evidence, according to a report in the Times of London.

A representative of Temur Akhmedov said the US suit was an attempt “to find ‘evidence’ against him which simply does not exist”.

“As a result of this latest Google hearing, Temur hopes his mother and her backers will enjoy reading the contents of his old high school email account,” the representative said in an emailed statement.

Google argued that it is forbidden under US law from disclosing contents of a communication without an account user’s “express

consent”.

Julie E Schwartz, a lawyer for Google, told Judge DeMarchi that Google faces legal liability for improperly disclosing the information. “This has broader implications than just this case here today,” she said.

In her order, Judge DeMarchi wrote that Temur’s “generally unco-operative behaviour” in the UK litigation proceeding has no bearing on her decision, which instead turns on whether the accounts are his and whether he agreed to Google turning over the information they contain.

“Google points to no evidence suggesting that Mr Akhmedov is not the owner of the accounts, and he has clearly and expressly consented to production of their contents,” Judge DeMarchi wrote.



Google did not respond to a request for comment.



Online Editors