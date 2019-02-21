Glitz and glamour as Meghan joins famous friends for baby shower

The wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was undoubtedly the royal event of the past year.

But if scenes outside a five-star New York hotel were anything to go by, the glamour of that celebration could have been surpassed by none other than Meghan's baby shower.

Meghan yesterday celebrated the impending arrival of the seventh-in-line to the throne in a penthouse suite with her celebrity friends, including Amal Clooney and Serena Williams, and close friend Jessica Mulroney.

The front entrance of the Mark Hotel was transformed into a makeshift red carpet, with arrivals documented by photographers outside.

A candyfloss machine was seen to be delivered, along with a harp. Guests carried gift bags with presents wrapped in blue and orange tissue paper. Markus Anderson, a director at Soho House, who accompanied Meghan to her first public appearance with Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games, was in attendance.

Gayle King, television host and a friend of Oprah Winfrey, bore a gift bag, and actress Abigail Spencer wore a baseball cap. Mrs Clooney, a human rights lawyer, wore a red jumpsuit, black jacket and gold heels.

Yesterday, a US website was briefed details of the shower itself by a "source".

"The baby shower will kick off with a flower arranging lesson accompanied by a dessert table prepared by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the restaurant's head chef," it said.

The penthouse of the hotel is described as a "castle in the sky", with space for a Grand Ballroom and an outdoor terrace, at a reported cost of $75,000 (€66,000) per night.

