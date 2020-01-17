Girls as young as 11 seen on Epstein's jet, claims lawsuit

The top law enforcement officer in the US Virgin Islands has filed a lawsuit against the estate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that he trafficked and sexually abused girls and women on his private island as recently as 2018.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, was seen leaving his private plane with females possibly as young as 11 and kept a list of underage girls who were close enough to be transported to his residence, according to the lawsuit filed by Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George.

This is the first time a government has sued Epstein's estate, estimated to be worth more than $500m. The lawsuit, first reported by the 'New York Times', expands the time frame of Epstein's alleged criminal activity years beyond abuses said to have occurred in the early 2000s.

In July, federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Epstein with sex trafficking on allegations that he abused dozens of girls in New York and Florida and enlisted his victims to recruit others. Epstein, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, committed suicide in his prison cell the next month, and two workers at the detention facility have been charged with falsifying records that they conducted regular checks on him.

