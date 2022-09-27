Girl (12) shot her father and died by suicide in elaborate murder pact with friend, Texas police say

A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then died by suicide after plotting with a friend to kill their families and pets, authorities say.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified because she is a minor, was found outside her home in Weatherford, Texas, around 11.30pm on September 20, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Inside the residence, authorities found the 38-year-old father of the girl, who had been shot in the stomach. They were both airlifted to hospitals and their conditions are unknown, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), the 12-year-old girl is believed to have shot her father before fleeing the scene and shooting at herself.

The attack was allegedly part of a murder pact she had made with a friend who lives in Lufkin, a city nearly three hours away from Parker County. The minors had planned to kill their family members and pets before running away together to Georgia, law enforcement said.

The girls had planned the murder plot for several weeks and had agreed that the Weatherford teenager would drive to Lufkin to pick up the second suspect.

The uninjured minor has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

It is unclear if the Weatherford minor has been charged in the incident.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” Sheriff Russ Authier said in the statement.

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information.



