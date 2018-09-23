Girl (10) dies on a sleepover after extreme sugar crash

A 10 year old girl from Pennsylvania was found dead due to an extreme drop in blood sugar during a sleepover last Sunday.

Family of the tragic Sophia Daughtery, who was a Type 1 diabetic, said that she suffered an extreme drop in blood sugar at some point during the night and was found unresponsive the following morning.

In the morning, Sophia was suffering from brain trauma and a herniated brain stem, and was taken to the hospital. To help with the hospital expenses, the family members started a GoFundMe page for the fifth grader.

Days later, it was on this page that they announced: “We lost our sweet Sophia.”

“She went home to heaven on Wednesday September 19, 2018 at 3:44 pm,” they posted in an update on the GoFundMe page.

“She was surrounded by her family and friends. She no longer suffers from this disease. Your prayers and support are priceless.”

According to WPXI News, the 10 year old’s death has left her class of 80 students in shock.

“She was a popular little girl,” Len Rich, the superintendent for Sophia’s school, told WPXI.com.

“The most commonly used adjective was ‘sweet’ — sweet Sophia. She’s going to be sorely missed.”

Sophia’s family has said they will be donating her organs and her funeral service has been planned for the weekend.

Online Editors