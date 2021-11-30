Ghislaine ‘manipulated young girls and served them up to Epstein’, trafficking trial hears

Ghislaine Maxwell listens as defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim gives her opening statement at the start of Maxwell's trial on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Ghislaine Maxwell manipulated young girls and “served them up” to Jeffrey Epstein, a New York court heard last night as the trial began of the British socialite allegedly at the centre of one of the largest sex-trafficking rings in US history.

Prosecutors told the jury that Ms Maxwell was the late financier’s partner in crime in a “pyramid scheme of abuse”, in which she groomed girls as young as 14 who were in turn forced to recruit other girls for Epstein’s pleasure. Ms Maxwell (59) fixed her gaze on the members of the jury for most of the prosecution’s 25-minute opening statement.

Lara Pomerantz, the Assistant US Attorney, said the start of what has already been described as the “trial of the century” that the heiress, who has spent the past 15 months in a Brooklyn prison, used her “cover of respectability” to deceive Epstein’s victims.

“Make no mistake, she knew what Epstein was going to do. He did not abuse [the victims] alone, she was in the room for the abuse,” said Ms Pomerantz, who warned the jury that some of the allegations would be “hard to hear”.

Ms Pomerantz described Ms Maxwell as “essential” to Epstein’s abuse of the girls. “Sometimes, she was even in the room for the massages herself, and sometimes she touched the girls’ bodies,” Ms Pomerantz said. “And even when she was not in the room, make no mistake: she knew exactly what Epstein was going to do with those children when she sent them to him inside the massage rooms.

“She preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be ­sexually abused.

“The defendant was trafficking kids for sex. That is what this trial is all about.”

Ms Pomerantz told the court Ms Maxwell and Epstein had an “intimate relationship” and when their relationship ended, they became “the best of friends”. She continued: “During the 10 years the defendant and Epstein committed these crimes the defendant was the lady of the house. She ran Epstein’s various properties and she imposed rules not to talk directly with Epstein. When she took charge of these homes, the rules for staff were strict. Employees were to see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing.

“There was a culture of silence. That was by design. The defendant’s design. Because behind closed doors, the defendant and Epstein were committing heinous crimes.”

Bobbi Sternheim, Ms Maxwell’s lead attorney, said her client was a “scapegoat for a man who behaved badly”.

“She’s not Jeffrey Epstein. She’s not like Jeffrey Epstein” or any of the powerful men, moguls and media giants who abuse women, Ms Sternheim said.

Ms Sternheim, referring to Ms Maxwell’s four accusers’ claim for compensation from the late sex offender’s estate, alleged that “his victims have shaken the money tree”.

Ms Maxwell faces eight criminal counts tied to alleged efforts to entice minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex-trafficking conspiracy. She denies the charges, but faces up to 80 years in prison if found guilty.

Standing outside the court in Lower Manhattan, Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Ms Maxwell, was overcome with emotion. “I have so many emotions. I never thought this day would come. Ever,” she said as she choked back tears.

Ms Maxwell’s lawyers claim the heiress has been put in the dock for the crimes of her ex-boyfriend, who died in 2019 awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

“Epstein’s death left a gaping hole” for justice for these women”, Ms Sternheim told the court. “She is a brand name. She is a lightning rod. She is a convenient stand-in,” Ms Sternheim said, referring to Ms Maxwell.

Prosecutors have described Ms Maxwell as the registered sex offender’s shadowy right-hand confidante and accomplice, who acted both as paramour and madam at the behest of his proclivities.

The prosecutor sought to make clear there was no confusion about whether Ms Maxwell was Epstein’s puppet or accomplice.

Ms Maxwell “was involved in every detail of Epstein’s life”, Ms Pomerantz said.

Together the pair allegedly crafted a scheme to procure young girls for Epstein, who claimed a “biological” need for sex three times a day.

The trial’s drama will revolve around testimony from four women who say they and others were victimised as teens from 1994 to 2004 at Epstein’s estate in Florida; his Manhattan townhouse; and at other residences in Santa Fe in New Mexico and London.

In what is viewed by some legal experts as a risky strategy in the post-MeToo era, lawyers for Ms Maxwell will question the credibility of the four women. They have said in a court filing that one was motivated by a “desire for cash” and that all had received payouts from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Fund.

The government’s first witness, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr, a pilot for Epstein, testified that Ms Maxwell sometimes notified him about Epstein’s upcoming travel plans. Mr Visoski described Ms Maxwell as “one of the assistants in the office for Mr Epstein”.

The trial continues.

