A woman has been arrested after she used a Taser to wake her teenage son up for mass on Easter Sunday.

A woman has been arrested after she used a Taser to wake her teenage son up for mass on Easter Sunday.

'Get up, it's Jesus' day' - mum arrested for using Taser to wake her son up for mass

Sharon Dobbins (40) was arrested by police in Phoenix, Arizona on suspicion of child abuse after her son alerted the authorities.

Her son (17) allegedly told police he had small bumps on his leg from where he was tasered. Ms Dobbins said that she had tried several times to wake her son to go to mass with her on Sunday and she claims she did not actually shock him with the weapon but just used the noise to stir him.

She told KNXW: "I said, 'Get up! It's Jesus' Day!'. "He was like, 'Mom, I'm calling the police.' I said, 'You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call.'

"Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, 'You need to be with Jesus right now.'" The authorities have confirmed she did make contact with his leg, Ms Dobbins spent 12 hours in prison and is due to appear in court later this month.

She has defended her actions and said religion must come first. "I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first and that's all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first," Ms Dobbins said.

Online Editors