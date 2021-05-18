Gates left board of Microsoft amid affair investigation

Bill Gates has admitted to having an affair with a colleague at Microsoft, and stepped down from the company’s board as they investigated his behaviour.

An external law firm was hired to address concerns raised by the woman, who was offered “extensive support”, Microsoft said, as questions about Mr Gates’s workplace conduct have been raised.

The affair, which started in 2000 and lasted several years, was brought to the attention of the company in late 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr Gates resigned from the board in March 2020. He had been re-elected to his seat three months earlier, but left while under investigation, the paper added. The result of the probe has not been made public.

Mr Gates (65) and his wife Melinda (56) are currently engaged in divorce proceedings, with their marriage “irretrievably broken”, according to court documents.

The couple first met in 1987 when he was running Microsoft and she started work there as a product manager, a year after leaving university.

They married in 1994, but in the following years, the billionaire is alleged to have made a number of advances towards female colleagues in the workplace, according to allegations made in the New York Times.

On one occasion he allegedly sent a woman an email asking her out for dinner after attending a presentation she gave. “If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened,” he wrote, according to the paper.



Mrs Gates is also reported to have raised concerns about her husband’s relationship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Gates, worth nearly

$150 billion, met the disgraced financier on multiple occasions, even posing for a photo at the New York townhouse where Epstein was accused of abusing young girls.

While Mr Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing, his friendship with Epstein was a “source of concern” for his wife, a former employee of the Gates Foundation told the Wall Street Journal.

She first contacted divorce lawyers in October 2019, the paper said.

A spokeswoman for Mr Gates said in 2019: “Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognises it was an error in judgment to do so.”

Yesterday, she added: “The rumours and speculation surrounding Gates’ divorce are becoming increasingly absurd and it’s unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterised as ‘sources’. The claim of mistreatment of employees is also false.”

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph: “Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000.

“A committee of the board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Mr Gates’ spokeswoman added: “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.

