Gardai warn of traffic disruptions and diversions in Co Mayo ahead of visit by President Biden on Friday

Preparations of St. Muredach's Cathedral ahead of the visit of Joe Biden in Ballina. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Gardaí are warning of traffic disruptions in Co Mayo tomorrow as US President Joe Biden arrives for a visit to the county in the afternoon.

The President is expected to arrive at Ireland West airport in Knock in the early afternoon. While normal operations will remain in place, anyone travelling to the airport is advised to allow extra time as delays and road closures may be in place for security reasons.

Meanwhile, gardaí have announced the following traffic management measures will be in place during the day.

In Castlebar, traffic diversions will be in place on the Westport side of Castlebar from midday until 5pm. These will include partial closures of the Westport Road into Castlebar, Lannagh Road, Old Westport Road from Lanagh Road to the main entrance to Mayo University Hospital, and Humbert Way to the Cathal Duffys roundabout.

Diversions will be in place and traffic delays are likely.

Access to Mayo University Hospital will be affected by traffic diversions and this will reduce car park availability. Any persons attending appointments tomorrow afternoon should arrive early. Emergency Services will be unaffected by traffic management on the day.

Access onto the Westport Road in Castlebar will be restricted for a period of time. Diversions will be in place.

Any traffic particularly large vehicles travelling to or from Westport area via Castlebar should divert through either Newport or Ballinrobe.

From approximately 12:30pm to 3pm, temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris with diversions in place. From approximately 1:30pm to 3:30pm, temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N5 between Charlestown and Castlebar with diversions in place. Gardaí said they will re-open the roads as soon as possible but are advising that any large vehicles, including trucks and buses, should consider diversion routes carefully tomorrow afternoon as they may be diverted on to regional and/ or local roads.

In Ballina: Access to the town will be restricted to local residents and workers only from 10am until after the public event finishes.

The N59 through Ballina will be closed to traffic from 10am for the duration of the event.

Traffic through Ballina on the N59 should divert via the N26/ N5/ N17 Foxford, Swinford, Charlestown, Tubbercurry, Sligo.

More details of local traffic diversions around Ballina are available on the garda website.

Meanwhile, there will be a Park and Ride service available to people travelling into Ballina from 3pm to 7pm and an outbound service operating from 10pm to midnight, with drop off points along the route.

Anyone requiring disability access is advised to make themselves known at the Park and Ride centres.

Gardai are advising spectators not to bring along large bags and that any bags may be subject to a search. “Any item that could be determined to be a safety hazard, including but not limited to large items such as flag poles, tripods, folding steps, folding chairs etc, may be restricted,” gardaí said in a statement.

The location of the Park and Ride shuttle buses are as follows: Zone 1 – Knockmore: GAA Car Park, Drop-off and return location: Junction of James Street and Hill Street Zone 2 – Castleconnor Community Centre Car-Park: Drop-off and return location: Bunree Industrial Estate Zone 3 – Crossmolina: various parking around town, Drop-off and return location: Mercy Road Zone 4 – North Ballina: McVann Furniture, Killala Road, Drop-off and return location: Bohernasup

President Biden will depart Co Mayo from Ireland West Airport to Dublin Airport in the late evening.

"An Garda Síochána is working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety,” the statement read.

“Our objective is to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so. We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.”

Meanwhile, gardaí are reminding anyone travelling during the visit that they will continue to communicate with the public regarding any traffic disruption.

“An Garda Síochána continues to engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and public transport providers to minimise disruption to the public transport network.

Operational plans are subject to change for security and operational reasons.”