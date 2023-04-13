| 3.3°C Dublin

Preparations of St. Muredach's Cathedral ahead of the visit of Joe Biden in Ballina. Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand

Preparations of St. Muredach's Cathedral ahead of the visit of Joe Biden in Ballina. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Allison Bray

Gardaí are warning of traffic disruptions in Co Mayo tomorrow as US President Joe Biden arrives for a visit to the county in the afternoon.

The President is expected to arrive at Ireland West airport in Knock in the early afternoon. While normal operations will remain in place, anyone travelling to the airport is advised to allow extra time as delays and road closures may be in place for security reasons.

