latest Galen Weston Jr steps down as president of supermarket chain which fell afoul of consumers over €25 chicken breasts

Galen Weston Jr (left) with his wife Alexandra Schmidt (second left), his mother Hilary Weston and his father, Galen Weston Sr, who has since died, pictured at an event in Toronto, Canada, in 2017. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage Expand

Allison Bray

Irish-Canadian retail mogul Galen Weston Jr, whose Canadian supermarket chain enraged consumers when it emerged it was charging more than €25 for a pack of chicken breasts, is to step down from his role as company president, the company announced today.

The 50-year-old Dublin native whose family has consistently topped the list of the richest families in both Canada and Ireland, is to step back from his high profile role next year as president of Canada’s largest grocery store chain, Loblaws.

