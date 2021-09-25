Police resumed their search of the Carlton Reserve on Saturday, marking the eighth straight day in the hunt Brian Laundrie, a spokesperson said.

Although the major part of the search ended on Friday evening, over the weekend investigative crews will focus on “areas of more likelihood”.

On Thursday night, the FBI announced that a federal arrest warrant had been issued in relation to the death of Gabby Petito.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” said Special Agent in charge Michael Schneider.

“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Authorities have not said why they are convinced Laundrie, who police call a “person of interest” in the case, may still be somewhere inside the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, more than a week after he told family members he was headed there to hike alone. The Carlton Reserve has more than 80 miles (128 km) of hiking trails but is dominated by swampy water.

Meanwhile, Gabby Petito’s family announced that a memorial visitation open to the public would be held at a funeral home in Holbrook, New York this Sunday.

Earilier this week, a witness came forward to describe a stand-up argument between Laundrie and a waitress at a restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, around the time Ms Petito is believed to have sent her final text to her mother.

If confirmed, it would be one of the last sightings of Ms Petito alive.

There are currently no plans to stream Gabby Petito’s memorial in Long Island tomorrow, but it will be open to the public, funeral directors say.

The memorial will be held at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home at 825 Main St, Holbrook, from 12pm to 5pm.

Ms Petito grew up about five miles from the funeral home in Blue Point.

The Petito family have asked that donations be made to the Future Gabby Petito Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Meanwhile, a prominent Florida attorney and mother of two has put a $20,000 bounty on Brian Laundrie.

Tatiana Boohoff, told Fox News on Friday: “I think a missing child is every parents worst nightmare. Our hearts go out to her family and the community, and we hope that together we can get some answers and get justice for Gabby.”

Ms Boohoff, whose children are seven and 17-years-old, said that she would give $20,000 to “the first person to supply information leading directly to the exact whereabouts” of Brian.

She added that she had already received a number of tips which she forwarded on to the FBI, and said that she encouraged anyone else with leads to provide them directly to investigators.

Tributes

Noreen Gibbons, a close friend of the Petito family, was in New York to attend Gabby’s memorial service.

Speaking to NewsNation’s Brian Enton, she said: Gabby’s like a granddaughter to me”

“She was like a bright shining star... Now she is a star.”

“I don’t know if I want him (Brian) to be dead or if I want him to be alive to face the consequences,” she said, fighting tears. “I loved him, and I loved Gabby”.

She added that she had never seen any signs of trouble between the young couple.