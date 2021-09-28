Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s parents claim Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’ saying they helped son escape is ‘just wrong’

Weeks after Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie went missing, his parents have said they do not have any idea about his whereabouts.

In a statement released on Monday, parents of Mr Laundrie said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.” Mr Laundrie is a person of interest for investigative agencies in Petito’s mysterious death.

The family’s attorney also squashed allegations that Mr Laundrie was aided by his parents in his escape from arrest or possible action from police authorities as “just wrong.”

Mr Laundrie’s parents did not assist him in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant issued after their son fled, the statement read.

In their conversation with police on 17 September, shortly after Mr Laundrie went missing within days of coming back from the road trip he had taken with Ms Petito but returned without her, Chris and Roberta Laundrie said they did not know about their son’s whereabouts and had not seen him for a few days.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now been roped in officially for leading the search for Mr Laundrie, announced North Port Florida police department.

In a suspicious turn of events, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” provided a new unknown and unconfirmed lead on the Laundrie family.

Duane Chapman, a television personality and a “bounty hunter” by profession, said that the three members of the Laundrie family were camping at Fort DeSoto campground on two instances earlier this month — on 1 and 3 September and 6 and 8 September.

This is also around the time when Laundries’ neighbour claimed to have seen the family leave in a mini camper.

Mr Chapman, claiming to have evidence on the family’s getaway, said that he had alerted the authorities.

The bounty hunter landed at the Laundries’ doorstep over the weekend assuring the family of his help in bringing their son back. Photographed outside the Laundries’ house in Florida, Mr Chapman was seen knocking on the door but within minutes, Mr Laundrie’s mother Roberta called 911, asking for him to be removed from her property.

Petito, 22, died on a road trip she took with her partner Mr Laundrie to travel 2,328 miles across the country.

The two had set out in early July from their homes in a mini camper and documented their travel tales on social media but evidence shows things turned violent and difficult between the two in August when police officers in Utah spotted them in a physical altercation and intervened.

Mr Chapman announced on Saturday he was joining the search for Brian Laundrie, and says he’s already received 1,000 tips in relation to the case.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Mr Chapman said it was a shame Mr Laundrie’s parents wouldn’t speak to him.

“The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.”

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said they treated 911 calls from Mr Laundrie’s parents like they would from anyone else.

“We’ve been called to the house numerous times for all sorts of issues. Media, protesters, celebrity searchers,” Mr Taylor.

“It’s not something normal. If the family calls and is concerned, we will respond like we would for anyone.”

Mr Chapman said he and wife Francie were on his honeymoon in Colorado when they were bombarded with requests from fans to join the search for Mr Laundrie.

Mr Chapman set up a special hotline on Saturday and said he was working through the more than 1,000 leads he had already received.

“I would say within 48 hours we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at.”

Leads suggested he may have headed for the Appalachian Trail.

“He’s very young, he’s not an experienced criminal,” Mr Chapman told Fox.

“He can’t stay in cheap motels and... rob people like a lot of people I chase. This kid is an outdoorsman, so I think he went to where he is comfortable, to the outdoors.”

Mr Chapman said the case was personal to him as he lost a daughter Barabara Katie in a car accident in 2006 who was the same age as Gabby Petito.

On Monday afternoon Mr Chapman’s daughter Lyssa tweeted: “I can CONFIRM @DogBountyHunter has a HOT lead on Brian's location. Dad has alerted the proper authorities. Say a prayer guys. This could be it.”

Petito’s funeral was held on Sunday where she was honoured with a memorial service. Her father, Joseph Petito, asked people to leave abusive relationships.

Meanwhile, the chief of the Moab Police Department is taking a leave of absence just days after city officials announced that the officers involved in handling the 12 August domestic violence incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are being investigated.

Bret Edge, the Moab Police chief, has requested a leave of absence that began on Monday under the Family Medical Leave Act, Fox News first reported.

Lisa Church, communications director for the City of Moab, didn’t clarify whether the leave of absence had anything to with the investigation.