Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after she was declared dead

An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken.

The woman was said to be dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Centre at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11.15am on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

