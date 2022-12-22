| 5.5°C Dublin

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried extradited to US to face charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Expand

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Ken Sweet and Rebecca Bracewell

Bahamian authorities say former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the US to face criminal charges.

The Bahamas' attorney general's office said on Wednesday that Bankman-Fried would be leaving for the United States, where he faces criminal charges related to the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, and noted he had waived his right to challenge the extradition.

