When the dust had settled and the crowds had fled Capitol Hill on January 6 last year, five people were no longer alive and a democracy was on its knees.

Hours after thousands of protestors stormed the symbol of American democracy and tradition, Congressman Brendan Boyle returned to the Chamber around midnight to make a speech and to carry out his constitutional duty.

Hours earlier, scarcely-believable word filtered through that the Hill had been breached by a mob, and those inside were to shelter in place.

The Philadelphia native with deep familial ties to Ireland did as he was told, not knowing what was to come. The world watched on in disbelief as an irate crowd barged their way into Capitol Hill in the hope of hindering the democratic process of certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

They were unsuccessful but they did succeed in bringing home the reality of where America was headed if division continued to the order of the day.

“Ultimately, when I reflect back on the events of January 6, it was a day in which we won the battle for democracy; the election result held and we upheld our constitutional duty to certify the election. However, that was just one battle and the larger war to sustain our democracy remains,” Mr Boyle said.

Congressman Brendan Boyle. Photo: Reuters.

Congressman Brendan Boyle. Photo: Reuters.

“Initially, the shock of the day and in the week afterwards, you saw people finally realise just how dangerous this had become and those who knew better but would go along with Trump, eventually began to stand up to him.

“Then in the months that followed, and time and distance from January 6 occurs, we see the old bad habits return. Unfortunately, Trump and his most loyal sycophants have been effective in putting out a counter-narrative about January 6 and indeed about the entire election. Unfortunately, Donald Trump continues to find ways to broadcast the ‘Big Lie’. The number of people around him that know better but continue to go along with it is truly revolting,” Congressman Boyle said.

Congressman Boyle, whose father Frank is a Donegal native and his late mother Eileen the daughter of Irish immigrants from Sligo, attended a moment of silence in the Chamber this afternoon to commemorate those that lost their lives on January 6.

What occurred highlighted the division that’s still emanating from US politics and society.

Only one serving Republican - Liz Cheney - attended, accompanied by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“It’s disappointing as regardless of party, January 6 was a dark and important day in American history and I think all of us should reflect on it - what happened and it’s meaning - so it’s very disappointing that only one currently-serving Republican Member of Congress even bothered to show up today” Congressman Boyle said.

Commemorations for the people that lost their lives during the storming of Capitol Hill have revealed mixed emotions for the Philadelphia native.

“We were shown a video of some of the things that took place that day at a commemoration earlier and they were even new to me and I was in the building. The anger and the upset just comes right back to the forefront. It’s certainly a day of mixed emotions,” Congressman Boyle told Independent.ie.

People hold hands and sing the National Anthem during a candlelight vigil outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Picture: Reuters

People hold hands and sing the National Anthem during a candlelight vigil outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Picture: Reuters

Congressman Boyle said he knew what had happened on January 6 was felt worldwide when relatives from Ireland were contacting his father to see if Brendan was alright.

While Mr Boyle admits the footage of what happened is still “very hard to watch”, he says the US was very fortunate there were so many cameras there to capture what occurred.

“There are those, including Donald Trump, that want to deny the reality of what happened on January 6, but the fact there are so many photos and so many hours of video, the reality is very hard to deny.

“I think it also woke up a few people that were naive to the danger there is to our democracy. I spoke on the House floor that night and I spoke about the fact that growing up in Philadelphia, I had always just assumed that America would be a democracy but from then on I realised every generation has to fight to sustain our democracy.

“In retrospect, I was naive to think nobody would ever be able to breach the Capitol in the way that they did and while improvements have been made, it’s still a legitimate concern that it could happen again as other groups might get the idea in their head,” Congressman Boyle said.

Boyle, who has relatives in Donegal, Mayo and Dublin, said that Ireland is a great example of a Western Democracy that has largely avoided the extremism and polarisation seen in many other democracies.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Reuters

“I hope it stays that way, Ireland will be much better off as a country”.

The ramifications of January 6 are still being felt across the US, with law enforcement officials still hunting down those that participated in any way. Congressman Boyle says it’s of the utmost importance that not just the footsoldiers on the day are brought to justice, but the orchestrators and financiers alike.

“All of those responsible need to be held criminally liable. That’s not just the people who physically stormed the Capitol but also the people who planned the event and paid for it and the people who incited the crowd.

“I’ve analogised this to Watergate. Imagine only the people prosecuted were the burglars; that would be insane. Fortunately, that didn’t happen and I look at this the same way. It’s not just the footsoldiers who stormed the Capitol, but also the generals of the operation that must be held responsible,” Mr Boyle said.