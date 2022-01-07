| 0.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive ‘From then on I realised every generation has to fight for democracy’ – Irish-American congressman on Capitol riots

Capitol riots Expand
Congressman Brendan Boyle. Photo: Reuters. Expand
People hold hands and sing the National Anthem during a candlelight vigil outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Picture: Reuters Expand
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Reuters Expand

Close

Capitol riots

Capitol riots

Congressman Brendan Boyle. Photo: Reuters.

Congressman Brendan Boyle. Photo: Reuters.

People hold hands and sing the National Anthem during a candlelight vigil outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Picture: Reuters

People hold hands and sing the National Anthem during a candlelight vigil outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Picture: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Reuters

/

Capitol riots

Eoghan Moloney

When the dust had settled and the crowds had fled Capitol Hill on January 6 last year, five people were no longer alive and a democracy was on its knees.

Hours after thousands of protestors stormed the symbol of American democracy and tradition, Congressman Brendan Boyle returned to the Chamber around midnight to make a speech and to carry out his constitutional duty.

Most Watched

Privacy