From the Access Hollywood tapes to ‘find votes’ demand, it is clear new administration must carry out urgent act of political sanitation

Three recorded conversations will define President Donald Trump’s reprehensible reign. Like the Nixon tapes before them, only more so, they confirm that Lord Acton was right to warn that “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

First, there was the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, which almost derailed Mr Trump’s campaign when it was revealed by The Washington Post on October 8, 2016. On it, Mr Trump could be heard bragging that his star power allowed him to sexually assault women with impunity: “When you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Next came the transcript, revealed by a whistleblower and released by the White House on September 25, 2019, that led to Mr Trump’s impeachment. It records Mr Trump badgering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into fabricating damaging information about Mr Trump’s likely opponent, Joe Biden, to receive US military aid.

“I would like you to do us a favour,” Mr Trump said, as if he were a mafia don demanding protection money from a terrified store owner. And now, The Post unveiled the third of the Trump conversations which is even worse than the first two. This time, Mr Trump has been caught trying to steal the presidential election by trying to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to deliver to him a state that he lost.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Mr Trump implores, while spreading crackpot conspiracy theories about the election and making vague threats of legal action if Mr Raffensperger, a Republican, does not do what he is told. Mr Trump sounds both power-mad and simply mad. It is hard to imagine a greater threat to our constitutional order. From the start, Mr Trump’s critics have been warning that he cannot be trusted with the awesome power of the presidency because he will abuse it for his own personal gain. When will the Always Trumpers admit the Never Trumpers were right? The only thing we didn’t anticipate – and still don’t fully understand – was the extent of his transgressions.

Read More

The Trump tapes revealed so far are likely just the tip of a very large iceberg. Mr Trump insisted that his extortionate call with Mr Zelensky was “perfect”. How many other “perfect” calls has Mr Trump made over the past four years?

In particular, how many other state officials has he dialled over the past two months, demanding that they commit fraud on his behalf?

The Biden administration will need to carry out an urgent act of political sanitation. The new president must appoint a special counsel or commission (possibly both) to unearth the myriad offences the Trump administration has committed, recommend reforms and bring the perpetrators to justice – or at least subject them to the public ignominy that they deserve.

The process must start with Mr Trump – but it should not end there. Mr Trump’s transgressions have been enabled by his aides and supporters. Participants on the Raffensperger call included White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and outside attorney Cleta Mitchell, while the Zelensky call was heard by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, Keith Kellogg.

Few had the courage to blow the whistle as did Alexander Vindman, who worked on the National Security Council at the time of the Zelensky call.

There needs to be accountability for Mr Trump’s henchmen – and commendations such as the Medal of Freedom for those few, such as Mr Vindman and Mr Raffensperger, who stood up to the most corrupt US president.

Perhaps the most consequential – and therefore most culpable – enablers have been Republican members of Congress.

Republicans refused to hold Mr Trump to account for the obstruction of justice and co-operation with Russia documented by special counsel Robert Mueller or the abuse of power evident in Mr Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Now Trump supporters will turn a blind eye to his election fraud scheme in Georgia. Republicans such as former senator David Perdue of Georgia are more upset that the Raffensperger call was leaked than that it took place. Actually it’s worse than that. Mr Trump’s allies in the House and Senate are helping him by trying to toss out electoral votes of states that he lost.

More than 100 members of the House and at least a dozen members of the Senate are willing to discard more than two centuries of democracy to maintain this would-be Mussolini in power.

Corruption, like the coronavirus, is a virus that can spread rapidly and ravage a country. (Look at Russia or Venezuela.) And it is even harder to root out.