Fresh fears of political violence after home intruder’s hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband

Investigators work outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home earl

A hammer-wielding man attacked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early yesterday, authorities said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the mid-term elections next month.

Paul Pelosi (82) was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Ms Pelosi’s office said.

The man arrested at the scene, David Depape (42), will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and several other criminal charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.

The Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, who is second in the succession line of the US presidency, was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the assault, according to the Capitol Police.

Authorities said they were still investigating a motive for the attack in the early hours of the morning.

CNN, citing a source, reported that the assailant shouted “Where is Nancy?” before the attack and told police he was “waiting for Nancy” when they arrived at the scene.

Recent posts on several internet sites by a user named “daviddepape” include mention of anti-semitic conspiracy theories, criticism of women, “satanic paedophilia”, censorship by tech companies and other far-right themes.

Older messages promote quartz crystals and hemp bracelets. Reuters could not confirm the posts were created by the suspect.

It was unclear how the intruder got into the three-storey red-brick townhouse in Pacific Heights. Aerial photos showed shattered glass on a door at the rear of the house. Streets around the property were closed off yesterday.

The assault happened less than two weeks before the mid-term elections in which control of the House and US Senate are at stake.

Mr Scott said police were dispatched to the house at 2.27am and encountered Depape and Mr Pelosi struggling over a hammer before Depape pulled it away and attacked Mr Pelosi.

Police disarmed and arrested Depape and took both men to a hospital, Mr Scott added. He declined to answer questions and said police would provide more details later.

Several media outlets reported that Mr Pelosi was undergoing brain surgery, while the Associated Press reported he was being treated for bruising and severe swelling.

Reuters was unable to confirm those accounts.

US president Joe Biden called Ms Pelosi to express his support, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also said he reached out to Ms Pelosi, while Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attack.

The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it was working with the FBI and San Francisco police on the investigation.

New York City police warned on Thursday that extremists could target politicians, rallies and polling sites ahead of the mid-term elections.

Republicans have been campaigning on concerns about violent crime, as well as inflation and other quality-of-life issues.

San Francisco’s crime rate last year was 1.5 times the national average, according to crime-tracking websites.

As a Democratic leader in Washington and a long-time representative from one of America’s most liberal cities, Ms Pelosi (82) is a frequent target of Republican criticism and is often featured in attack ads. Her office was ransacked during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol last year by supporters of then president Donald Trump, some of whom hunted for her during the assault.

In a polarised climate, threats against Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been on the rise.

Capitol Police said they investigated 9,625 incidents last year, nearly a threefold increase from 2017.

Paul Pelosi owns a real estate and venture capital firm in San Francisco.