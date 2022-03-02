| 5.9°C Dublin

'Freedom will triumph over tyranny': How Biden's first State of the Union echoes themes from the Cold War

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in the House Chamber before delivering the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC, U.S. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS Expand

Allison M. Prasch

It was a familiar scene.

The president of the United States strode down the aisle of the U.S. House of Representatives to deliver the State of the Union address, the only constitutionally mandated instance of presidential speech. Usually, it serves to lay out the White House’s policy agenda for the coming year, along with perceived accomplishments.

