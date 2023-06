LATEST | Frantic final search for missing Titanic tourist sub with only minutes of oxygen left

Second vessel hears strange noises in the ocean as clock ticks down to the end of oxygen supplyCaptain Jamie Frederick of the First Coast Guard District insists they still ‘have hope’ of finding Titan

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

Patrick Whittle and Holly Ramer Today at 03:30